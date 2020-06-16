DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During a press conference to give an update on Texas’ hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Greg Abbott had some choice words for Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

After the press conference, during the question and answer segment, Governor Abbott was asked about letters Judge Jenkins had sent to Austin asking that local governments be allowed to do more to require and compel people to wear face masks.

Abbott replied, “All of us have a collective responsibility to educate the public that wearing a mask is the best thing to do. Putting people in jail however is the wrong approach for this thing… and that’s exactly what I believe the Dallas County Judge wants to do and that is throw people in jail and that’s wrong.”

While he wasn’t specific about the other means available concerning face masks the governor went on to say, “Judge Jenkins has had available to him other tools of enforcement and he hasn’t lifted a finger to use those other tools of enforcement. And so he seems to be taking a somewhat two-faced approach as it concerns his pleas for enforcement. He needs to avail himself of the tools that are available to him for enforcement.”

When asked about fines and other punishments Abbott said, “The County Judge, whether it be the County Judge in Dallas or elsewhere, they do have the ability to impose fines — not for face masks — but for other strategies. For example the types of gatherings that people gather at at certain locations, they may not be in compliance with the protocols and hence would be subject to fines. And even though Judge Jenkins or any other local officials has had the authority to impose those fines they haven’t lifted a finger to do so.”