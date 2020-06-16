DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials have announced 40 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,812 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 13 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Little Elm on Friday, June 19, 2020. The testing center will be held at Little Elm ISD’s Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 7 days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.