MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police arrested a woman for criminal mischief Monday.
Police said Susan Herbert, 50, stopped in front of an officer, got out of her vehicle and shattered the officer’s passenger window with an object.
She’s accused of damaging the glass door at the Public Safety Building on Saturday as well.
Police said the woman got a wrench out of vehicle, walked up to the entrance of the building and started banging on the glass door with the tool, which caused it to shatter.
Hebert was also charged with reckless driving.
CBS 11 is looking to get more details about the incident and suspect.