DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in Dallas late Tuesday evening, and police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.
Police said they responded to a shooting just before 11:50 p.m. on Preferred Place, near West Camp Wisdom Road and South Westmoreland Road.
Arriving officers found the victim, Adarryl Toriano Chaney, inside a vehicle with “multiple gunshot wounds,” police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are investigating his death as homicide and are asking anyone with information to call 214.671.3624.