FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Bob’s Texas is reopening this week for the first time since it was forced to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The popular club said its “first phase of reopening” will welcome customers back for daytime admission only.
The club will be open for the following days and hours:
- Thursday, June 18: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 19: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 20: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 21: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The full schedule of reopening can be found on the Billy Bob’s website.
The club said it made “major renovations” while closed in order to upgrade the facilities. It also said it will reopen by following health and safety guidelines as the pandemic continues.