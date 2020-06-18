Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is entering “Phase Three” of its reopening plan, which includes resuming public Sunday masses.
According to the diocese, Sunday masses are expected to resume on June 28 but at a 50% capacity. Livestreams of the masses will continue, however, for those wanting to remain at home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Saturday and weekday masses will also continue at a 50% capacity.
The diocese still encourages everyone inside a church building to wear a face covering and to bring their own hand sanitizer.
It’s unknown when “Phase Four,” which allows for Sunday masses at full capacity, will begin.