FORT HOOD (CBSDFW.COM) – In recent days the reward to help find missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen increased to more than $55,000, now officials at the Army post are investigating if Guillen had been sexually harassed.

It was before Guillen went missing on April 22 that her family claims she told them she was being sexually harassed by one of her sergeants at Fort Hood

Colonel Ralph Overland has appointed a team to conduct the sexual harassment investigation.

“I opened an investigation concerning the information provided by the Guillen Family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was harassed prior to her disappearance,” said Col. Overland. “I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation.”

Officials say the lead investigator has been given the task of gathering evidence, “thoroughly and impartially” considering it, and then presenting findings and recommendations.

Pfc. Guillen, who was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood. Her car and room keys, identification card and wallet were found in an armory room where the 20-year-old was working earlier in the day.

REWARD INCREASED IN MISSING SOLDIER CASE Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://t.co/9s3SrHcNdo#FortHood #FindVanessaGuillen #Doit4Vanessa pic.twitter.com/6dVnem0eFy — Fort Hood (@forthood) June 15, 2020

Earlier this week, the Army announced a $25,000 reward for information that could find Guillen, a native of Houston. At a Tuesday news conference, Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, announced an additional $25,000 reward and Houston rapper Baby Bash vowed to add an additional $5,000.

Col. Overland said, “The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Guillen and will not stop until we find her.”

Pfc. Guillen stands 5 feet 2 inches, weighs approximately 126 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, purple fitness-type pants and according to family has tattoos of a cross with a flower on her left arm, a flower also on her left arm and a mountain with a circle on her upper left shoulder.

Officials are urging anyone with information regarding Guillen’s whereabouts to call Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767, the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001 or leave tips or information on the Army Criminal Investigation Command website.