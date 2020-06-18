Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is currently in self isolation after coming into contact with a person in the community that has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Price was tested Thursday and is awaiting her results while she self isolates.
At this time Mayor Price will not be attending any public events, including the Fort Worth Opal Lee Juneteenth Walk on Friday.
This is the second time Mayor Price has been tested for COVID-19 and self-isolated.
She tested negative the first time on April 21.
CBS 11 has been told the mayor did not come into contact with anybody she worked with after the initial contact was made.
It’s unclear when her results will be known.