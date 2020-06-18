DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone shot and killed a 22-year-old man on Wednesday, June 17, outside the Forest Cove Apartments at 9600 Forest Lane.
Dallas Police responded to the scene shortly before 9:00 p.m.
That’s when they found Felton Isiah Jackson in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head.
There is no word on a possible suspect and police have not said if there were any witnesses.
The Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Scott Sayers, #7157, at 214-671-3647 or via email: scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.