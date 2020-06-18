Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Dallas.
Trayon Bevele is behind bars, accused of killing Charles Johnson a month ago in the 4000 block of Jamaica Street.
Bevele was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters, where he admitted to shooting Johnson, but claimed it was in self-defense.
He was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with murder, a first-degree felony. His bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate.