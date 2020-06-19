Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police said two people, believed to be in their teens, were found dead Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting call at the Woodwind Apartments in the 1600 block of South Cooper Street shortly after noon.
“At this time, we are trying to determine the cause of death of both individuals,” Arlington Police said in a news release.
The victims will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner once next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information can contact Homicide Detective Mac Simmons at (817) 459-5735.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.