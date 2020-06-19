(CBSDFW.COM) – Alamo Drafthouse said Friday it will require face masks at its theaters when it reopens, and AMC Theatres has reversed its course and made the same requirement at its locations.

AMC drew criticism earlier this week after president and CEO Adam Aron talked to Variety about why the company decided not to require face masks when it first announced reopening plans.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron said. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary.”

On Friday, AMC changed its policy and said it will require face masks for all customers when it reopens on July 15 across the U.S.

“It is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. With the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. We now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres,” the company said on Twitter.

Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse addressed its face mask policy Friday ahead of official reopening plans next week.

“When we open, the safety of our teammates and guests cannot be compromised. This is not political,” the company said. “We will require that guests wear masks at the theater (except when eating/drinking). Those without masks will be given one.”

However, Plano-based Cinemark Theatres continues to “strongly encourage” face masks for customers except for locations in cities that require them. In Texas, counties like Bexar and Dallas have issued ordinances that require face masks or coverings inside businesses.

We are taking every precaution to ensure your safety, and we're asking our guests to do the same. Please help us by considering the following. For more information visit: https://t.co/thwHvOXFgw pic.twitter.com/gw5IAUNr2k — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) June 19, 2020

There has been no word if Cinemark is re-evaluating this policy.

Cinemark is expected to follow a four-phased reopening plan that begins Friday at select Dallas-area locations. Further phases will take place between July 3 and July 17.

Regal Cinemas also announced Friday it will be requiring face masks for customers.