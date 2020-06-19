DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas bar’s alcohol permit was suspended by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission after an inspection on COVID-19 protocols.
During what it called “Operation Safe Open,” the TABC said it inspected more than 200 businesses in the state in order to make sure they were following reopening guidelines to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Some of those protocols included opening at a 50% capacity for bars and social distancing between customers.
The TABC said it “found evidence to suspend the permits of three bars” during these inspections. Those three bars were: Marty’s Live in Dallas, Werk Bar in El Paso and Elevate Night Club in McAllen.
These bars will have their alcohol permits suspended for 30 days. The TABC did not go into detail about exactly how these businesses were not following protocols.
“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”
Bars and restaurants will continue to be monitored for following health and safety guidelines during the pandemic, according to the TABC.