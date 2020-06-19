Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In current COVID times, the Plano Police Department got creative by holding a virtual Open House to preview its new substation.
The new Northwest Substation is located at 4640 McDermott Road (corner of McDermott Road and Robinson Road) and will house various units of the department.
One-hundred-five Plano Police personnel, sworn and civilian will work out of the new facility.
This project was part of a 2017 Bond Election for public safety (Police and Fire). The building is 23,172 square feet and was built to improve services to a growing northwest section of Plano. This substation will also provide closer services to citizens for reporting crimes, obtaining copies of reports, as well as other police services.