KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was accused of killing his ex-wife at a Keller home was found dead in his vehicle in Midlothian Saturday morning, police said.
Police said Mark Bowen Stanush, 59, was wanted for the fatal shooting of Teresa Anne Salyer, 58, earlier this week in the 500 block of Manchester Court.
On Saturday, police said Stanush was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Midlothian at around 11:20 a.m.
A motive for the death of Salyer was under investigation.