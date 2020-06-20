Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Christian University (TCU) is offering free COVID-19 testing on campus for students and employees this upcoming week.
The school said testing will take place at the Dee J. Kelly Alumni Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The testing location is a Texas National Guard mobile site that will be managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Tarrant County Public Health.
Those who are interested in testing at the TCU site will need to register here.
The school said participants should receive their results within two to four days.