AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Health officials on Saturday reported a record of more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases in Texas and 25 additional deaths due to the virus.

A total of 107,735 confirmed cases, an increase of 4,430 from Friday, and 2,165 deaths, up from 2,140, were reported Saturday.

Officials had reported 3,454 new cases on Friday after a previous record of 3,516 were reported on Thursday.

Dallas County, which is second in the state behind Harris County, reported 395 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 16,437.

As for the other major counties in North Texas, Tarrant County reported 180 new cases, Collin County with 125 and Denton County with 59.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus that causes COVID-19 is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

Officials also reported 3,247 people hospitalized with the virus and that an estimated 67,096 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

