FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign his $31.4 million franchise tag on Monday, according to multiple reports.
First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and then later by the NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Prescott will sign the exclusive franchise tender but a long-term deal is still the goal.
By signing the tender, Prescott will be locked in with the Cowboys for the 2020 season and will have to report to training camp.
According to reports, Prescott and the Cowboys have until July 15 to agree on a long-term deal.
Prescott has led Dallas as a starter for four seasons since 2016. Last season, he was second in the league in passing yards with 4,902 and added 30 touchdowns.