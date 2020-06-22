DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another coronavirus-related record for Dallas County on Monday.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 454 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 17.299.

There were also three more deaths, bringing the total to 317 deaths.

“Today we’ve seen the largest number of new COVID-I9 cases ever reported in Dallas County, a 10% jump from our past highest day,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. “Some of this could be because of increased testing. We know that we’re seeing many more cases out in the community based on the fact that our hospitalizations have jumped a whopping 540 since June 1. As I’ve said before, think of hospitalizations like the tip of the iceberg you see above the water and know that for that tip to grow by 54% since the beginning of this month. the iceberg below it must have grown exponentially.”

The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:

– A Dallas man in his 30s was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 40s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– An Irving man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age. such that of all cases reported after June 1′. almost half have been in this age group.

Judge Jenkins went on to say in a written statement:

“I’m very pleased by the compliance with our masking policy which won’t officially go into effect until Wednesday. When traveling to stores, my staff reported and I experienced, that everyone in the places that we went, were already wearing their masks. Face coverings are the single best way to control the spread of the virus based on new scientific evidence from studies that were performed after the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic. Although the law only requires face coverings for people that are 10 or older, the CDC recommends masking every person over the age of two. I strongly recommend that your children between the ages of two and ten wear a mask as well as when within six feet of people outside your home. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do this is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask.”