Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has his $31.4 million franchise tag on Monday, according to David Helman of dallascowboys.com.
A long-term deal is still the goal between Prescott and the Cowboys.
The two sides have until July 15 to work on a long-term deal, but Prescott is officially under contract for the 2020 season and will be reporting to training camp.
Prescott replaced Tony Romo as the Cowboys starting quarterback in 2016.
Last season, he was second in the league in passing yards with 4,902 and added 30 touchdowns.
The Cowboys finish 8-8 and did not make the playoffs.