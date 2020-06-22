SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A second student athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Carroll Independent School District.

The male athlete attended high school workouts this past week and started feeling lethargic and tired Thursday evening. By Saturday, he had a low-grade fever.

He wasn’t in contact with or connected to the first positive COVID-19 case, according to a letter sent to parents.

The student participated in multiple small group workouts last week. He was not showing any symptoms while working out. The coaches and athletes in each of the groups will now get tested and remain in quarantine for two weeks.

The coaches, athletes and their families quarantine is required by both the University Interscholastic League and the Tarrant County Health Department.

Health Department officials toured the indoor workout facility and the weight room at Carroll Sr. High School last week and cleared the facilities to reopen Monday. However, CISD and PC have decided to keep the workouts outside until further notice.

Athletic Director Steve Keasler said he is proud of the coaches and students for following the safety protocols for social distancing. There’s no reason to believe that either athlete contracted the virus at the workouts, according to the district.

Also, both student athletes with the coronavirus have only experienced minor symptoms.

Baseball workouts are now cancelled until after the July 4th holiday due to a shortage of coaches. PC (both middle school and high school) and other UIL sports will continue their workouts as planned.

The district is expected to receive guidelines Tuesday from the Texas Education Agency about starting school in the fall.

The following statement was also in the letter sent to parents: