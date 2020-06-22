Comments
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police arrested a suspected bank robber after a brief chase and crash on Monday afternoon.
Police said the robbery happened at the Chase Bank in the 1700 block of E. Southlake Blvd around 2:30 p.m.
Bank employees reported the robbery suspect ran out of the bank through the parking lot and entered a 2013 gray Dodge Avenger.
Officers located the suspect, Loui Hamdooni, 20, as he took off.
Police chased Hamdooni into neighboring Grapevine, where Hamdooni lost control and crashed in the area of Hall-Johnson Road and the Highway 121 frontage road.
He is charged with robbery and evading arrest.
Hamdooni was cleared by medics and taken to the Keller Jail for processing.