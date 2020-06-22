DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has been conducting undercover inspections across the state to punish establishments not enforcing crowd sizes and social distancing requirements.

TABC launched Operation Safe Open and found 17 bars across the state violated COVID-19 regulations that limit them to only 50% capacity.

“What we are hoping is that the news that is getting out about these violations about the actions that TABC is taking will allow all of those other businesses to really take a look at the practices and make sure that they are in compliance,” says Chris Porter, TABC spokesperson.

The New PRs in Fort Worth has had its license to sell alcohol suspended for 30 days.

Two bars in Dallas, Harris House of Heroes on McKinney Avenue and Marty’s Live on Maple also cannot sell alcohol for a month for not following protocols.

The TABC says social media helps them find violators.

“Anytime we see a social media post that might indicate a potential violation that is a tool for us,” he says.

A total of 600 bars were inspected across the state which shows that the vast majority are complying with the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The TABC says shutting down bars for 30 days sends a strong message.

“Anytime you are unable to serve alcohol that’s going to be a serious hit to your pocket,” he says.

A second infraction by any of the bars cited will lead to a 60-day suspension.