ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into another car Monday morning.
It happened in the 6000 block of South U.S. 287 and 5200 block of W. Sublett Road.
A Jeep Patriot was traveling southbound on the service road of U.S. 287 while another car, a Toyota Camry, was traveling westbound on Sublett approaching a red signal light. Investigators said the Camry disregarded the signal light and struck the Patriot.
One of the passengers in the Camry was transported to a local hospital and later died.
This crash remains under investigation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin are notified.