Texas Ranked Most At-Risk State In US For Natural Disasters, Averages $14B In Property Damage Per YearA study by ValuePenguin found the Lone Star state to be the most at-risk in the U.S. for natural disasters, due in large part to its lengthy coastline. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Governor Abbott, DSHS Sending Antiviral Drug Remdesivir To Dallas, Fort Worth Metro AreaAfter saying this week that COVID-19 is spreading at "unacceptable rate" and must be stopped, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he along with the Texas Department of State Health Services "is distributing 120 additional cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to 37 hospitals across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex." Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Tuesday Mid-Day Weather UpdateMixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

4 hours ago