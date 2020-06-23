FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Water Department issued a reminder Tuesday that come Wednesday, July 1, the suspension of late fees and water shutoffs will end.
In the early phase of the COVID-19 crisis, Fort Worth suspended charging late fees on water bills with due dates of April 1 through June 30. The action did not forgive past late fees owed.
For customers who still may not be able to pay their bills, Fort Worth has funding assistance available through the CARES Act for eligible households.
Community Action Partners is accepting online applications for the Emergency Household assistance program.
Customers can call 817-392-5720 for questions about the program.
In addition, water utility customer service representatives can help with setting up payment plans. Customer service representatives are available by calling 817-3924477 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The 10% late fee will not apply to previous balances accrued on bills due between April 1 and June 30.
Also, Fort Worth temporarily stopped disconnecting all active residential, commercial and industrial accounts for non-payment on March 13.
Shutoffs will resume on Tuesday, September 8.
Customers with delinquent accounts are urged to contact Fort Worth Water to make payment arrangements.