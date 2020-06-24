NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
PARIS, Tenn. (CBSDFW/AP) – A Texas man was arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents believe Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the body.

The woman was identified as Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Kentucky State Police said earlier this week. Her body was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky just north of the Tennessee state line, police said.

Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, with bond set at $1 million while he awaits extradition to Tennessee, police said.

