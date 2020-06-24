DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Wednesday he will be meeting with county officials about whether the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center needs to be opened for medical purposes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.

During a news conference, Johnson talked about the surge in cases and hospitalizations and how he wants to be “proactive” when it comes to the city’s response. This includes discussing options with the convention center.

“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Dallas County. The data is clear. Our case numbers and our hospitalization numbers, which we’ve been tracking daily are headed in the wrong direction,” Johnson said. “Tomorrow, we’ll have a discussion with Dallas County and the Hospital Council about whether we need to stand up the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center medical facility.”

Back in April, it was announced that the convention center would open a pop-up medical facility in case hospitals run out of space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas National Guard prepared the facility so it would be ready for use as a step-down facility for patients who no longer need to be in the intensive care unit.

Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday that hospitalizations in Dallas County are up 88% since June 1. The county’s total case count is at 18,135 after it reported 391 new cases on Wednesday.