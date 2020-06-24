DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two large drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas are going to lose federal funding at the end of June, but Gov. Greg Abbott says a new “superior” strategy will take their place.

The sites at the American Airlines Center and the Ellis Davis Field House have been in place since March and each has been able to provide hundreds of tests per day.

Although the city said it would like to continue having these sites, Abbott told CBS 11 News on Tuesday that the state will not seek an extension for federal funding. Instead, the governor said a new strategy will take the place of those sites.

“The good news is there is a strategy that will supplant and actually be superior to that strategy that we will be announcing soon,” Abbott said. “… We already have the plan in place that should actually lead to even more testing going forward through a different strategy…”

Abbott did not go into detail about what the new strategy will involve, but he did say the state will have information “hopefully within a week.”

The number of new coronavirus cases per day in Texas continues to surge. On Tuesday, the state reported nearly 5,500 new cases, which was a single-day record.