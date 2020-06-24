Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police department is looking for three jewelry thieves who smashed open a glass case and grabbed $6,000 worth of merchandise.
It happened at 5:30 p.m. on May 26.
Surveillance video shows two men and one woman enter the store located in the 1300 block of S. Buckner Blvd. All three are wearing masks. The woman has brown roots dyed blonde starting at about eyebrow level. Both men have dark hair.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective H. Bowen #8776 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0118 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).