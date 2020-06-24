FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott said Wednesday he’s “feeling good” after testing positive for COVID-19 and that he had “one or two days” of symptoms during the bout.

Elliott has been livestreaming himself playing video games on Twitch frequently during his quarantine, and during one of these streams Wednesday, he was asked about how he was doing after contracting the coronavirus.

“I’m feeling good. I would say I had maybe one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn’t too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath, but now I would say I feel good. I feel normal. Still can’t work out,” Elliott said.

He went on to say that he’s going to remain in quarantine for another week instead of getting retested for the virus.

Elliott also mentioned about returning to NFL football as the pandemic continues and with training camps quickly approaching.

“I do hope we have a season, but it has to be right,” he said.

There has, so far, not been any word about changing the start date of the 2020 NFL season.