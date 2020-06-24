GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Horse racing is known as “the sports of kings.”

At Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Asmussen is the name of royalty.

Steve Asmussen is the all-time leading trainer at Lone Star Park.

This summer, he’s not the only Asmussen competing in Grand Prairie.

Keith Asmussen is the oldest son of the Hall of Fame trainer, and he just wrapped up his junior year at the University of Texas in Austin.

When UT classes were shifted online this spring, due to the coronavirus, it opened up an opportunity for Keith to be a jockey for his father, and join the family business at Lone Star Park.

“This track is 24 years old. I’m 21.” Keith told CBS 11 Sports. “I’ve been here my whole life. Getting to ride here is a dream come true.”

“I came from a racing family.” Steve said while watching his son ride in two races on Tuesday. “My dad was a jockey. My brother was a jockey. Watching your son is a completely different experience. It’s a nervousness that I’ve never felt before.”

Keith plans on continue riding this summer, until classes resume at UT.

He will contemplate joining the family business after graduation.

Steve summed things up this way “I think the Asmussen tradition will continue in horse racing.”