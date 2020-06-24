FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A local NAACP chapter presented a letter with a list of demands concerning police and community relations to Fort Worth city council members on Tuesday night.
Before listing those demands, the letter explains how recent events deem them necessary.
The senseless killing of George Floyd has sparked outrage in our nation and once again reminds us of the urgent need for justice, reform, and transparency in our policing systems.
What happened to George Floyd is all too common here in Fort Worth and has reopened the wound that still exists from the murder of Atatiana Jefferson and many other lives that have been lost due to police violence.
Over the last couple of weeks, there have been multiple protests and an outcry for racial equality and changes from the current policies within the Fort Worth Police Department (“FWPD”) that protect and encourage an environment of police misconduct.
The requests are divided into four areas of “immediate concern,” to the NAACP: Education, Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, Accountability & Transparency and Civilian Oversight Board.
Read the full letter below.
Stop committing so much crime !