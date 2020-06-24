GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of people protested outside an auto repair shop in Glenn Heights Wednesday after a customer claimed the owner called him a racist word.

This happened at the Discount Auto Center on Bear Creek Road.

it began when the customer said he and the shop’s owner got into an argument after the customer mistakenly flushed a napkin down the toilet.

That’s when he says the owner, Mustafa Shawky, used profanities toward his mother and called him the n-word.

On Wednesday night, the owner released a statement and later held a news conference admitting he used the word, but that his intent was taken out of context.

Shawky said in his statement:

“I’m originally from Egypt! I am African which makes me an African American! Looking back I can see how this might have been taken as an insult, but I didn’t mean it in that way! However, for using this word I deeply apologize to him, my employees and my many customers!

As for the protests that began outside my shop I accept them! Peaceful protests is a way for all Americans to display their anger or frustrations on things they disagree with!

I embrace the protests and truly do understand their feelings!

For me this issue is over and I hope that a lesson has been learned by all of us who have been involved in this horrible issue!”