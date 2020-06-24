NEW YORK (CBSDFW/AP) – Any Texans planning a trip to New York, Connecticut or New Jersey must now quarantine for 14 days up on arrival, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop,” Cuomo said. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”

Cuomo announced what was called a “travel advisory” at a briefing jointly via video feeds with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, both fellow Democrats.

The states’ health departments will provide details of how the rule will work, Murphy said.

The announcement comes as summer travel to the states’ beaches, parks and other attractions – not to mention New York City – would normally swing into high gear.

Texas is one of eight states currently experiencing high infection rates. Visitors from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington and Utah must also quarantine.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to break records for a second straight week, showing a sharp increase in the number of cases among younger people in North Texas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday “the next couple weeks are going to be critical” in Texas and other states that are trying to curtail an alarming spike in new cases.

The state surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time this week, too.

