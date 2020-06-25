COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Colleyville released a statement Thursday afternoon saying it will not adopt or enforce Tarrant County’s new mask mandate.
Tarrant County announced a face mask ordinance effective, Friday June 26 at 6:00 p.m. through August 3.
The purpose is to reduce the chance of hospitals surging over capacity should the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike.
“We appreciate and follow the leadership of Gov. Abbott,” the City of Colleyville said. “This week, the Governor stated that decisions about the wearing of masks in public remains the choice of the individual. However, he further stated that it is up to the counties to determine if masks are to be required within businesses… The City of Colleyville will not adopt any formal action enacting this measure nor provide enforcement. Questions regarding the regulation should be directed to Tarrant County.”
Tarrant County on Thursday reported 517 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day record for the county, bringing the total to 10,363.
“In just the last two weeks we have seen a 52% increase in the number of cases,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.
“We need your help, we need you to mask up,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.
In late April, Colleyville became one of the first cities in North Texas to reopen outdoor seating areas to customers.