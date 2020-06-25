EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas is expected to be reindicted Thursday as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexican Americans.

Patrick Crusius is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law.

His family sent CBS 11 News the following statement:

Patrick’s family has learned of the new indictment issued in his criminal case. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Garcia family and all those affected. Each and every victim, each and every family member, and all those touched by this tragedy are the focus of constant, daily prayers by Patrick’s family.

Respecting the rule of law requires the family to make no further comment so that there is integrity to this process that will yield justice for the victims, including Mr. Garcia and those

suffering from injuries sustained last year.