DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will not be used as a pop-up medical facility “at this time,” Mayor Eric Johnson said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Johnson said he’d be speaking with county officials and the DFW Hospital Council about the possibility of using the facility as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge. During a news conference, he said he wanted to the city’s response to the surge to be “proactive.”

“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Dallas County. The data is clear. Our case numbers and our hospitalization numbers, which we’ve been tracking daily are headed in the wrong direction,” Johnson said Wednesday.

However, the pop-up facility will not be used, at least for now.

“The DFW Hospital Council and Dallas County informed us this morning that they do not want to stand up the @KBHCCDallas pop-up hospital at this time. They believe they are capable of handling a COVID-19 hospitalization surge in their existing medical facilities,” Johnson tweeted Thursday.

Back in April, it was announced that the convention center would open a pop-up medical facility in case hospitals run out of space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas National Guard prepared the facility so it would be ready for use as a step-down facility for patients who no longer need to be in the intensive care unit.

Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday that hospitalizations in Dallas County are up 88% since June 1. The county’s total case count is at 18,135 after it reported 391 new cases on Wednesday.