NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Cary Moon, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, Fort Worth City Council Member, mask mandate, mask up, positive test, Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth District 4 City Council Member Cary Moon tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Moon told CBS 11, “I did test positive to COVID-19. I began with a slight fever on Wednesday. We are sharing the diagnosis publicly as a reminder to all to take necessary precautions. Mask-up,” he said.

Fort Worth City Council Member Cary Moon (credit: City of Fort Worth)

Tarrant County announced a county-wide mandatory mask policy inside businesses beginning Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose is to reduce the chance of hospitals surging over capacity should the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

Moon was elected to the Fort Worth City Council in May 2015.

More to come.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply