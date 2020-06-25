Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth District 4 City Council Member Cary Moon tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Moon told CBS 11, “I did test positive to COVID-19. I began with a slight fever on Wednesday. We are sharing the diagnosis publicly as a reminder to all to take necessary precautions. Mask-up,” he said.
Tarrant County announced a county-wide mandatory mask policy inside businesses beginning Friday at 6:00 p.m.
The purpose is to reduce the chance of hospitals surging over capacity should the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike.
Moon was elected to the Fort Worth City Council in May 2015.
