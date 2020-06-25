WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Watauga Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting an officer.
The officer is doing well and resting at home, the police department said.
It happened on Monday, June 22 around 10:00 p.m.
A second Watauga Police officer was injured when his foot was driven over by the suspect while getting away.
On Wednesday, June 24, detectives identified a suspect as Britt Jacoby Moody.
With the help of the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit they closed in on him at an extended stay hotel in Fort Worth.
Investigators and officers surrounded the hotel and began communicating with Moody who ultimately surrendered peacefully.
Moody was arrested and taken to the Joint Detention Facility in North Richland Hills where he was booked on the following charges:
· Two charges of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer
· One charge of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer
· One charge of Evading Arrest/Detention Vehicle
Moody’s bond is set at $2,120,000