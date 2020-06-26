NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a car flipped off a Dallas bridge Thursday night and landed upside down in an embankment.

It happened near I-35 and Riverfront downtown.

A driver died after a freak crash where their car flipped off the side of a bridge and landed upside down. (credit: CBS 11 News)

CBS 11 News spoke to a witness who described the fatal crash.

“I was out here taking a jog like I normally do, all I hear is tires screeching and watching a black vehicle fall face down. I was freaking out because it is something you would see in movies.,” she said.

Police have not identified the victim and are working to determine what caused the crash.

