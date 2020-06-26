Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a car flipped off a Dallas bridge Thursday night and landed upside down in an embankment.
It happened near I-35 and Riverfront downtown.
CBS 11 News spoke to a witness who described the fatal crash.
“I was out here taking a jog like I normally do, all I hear is tires screeching and watching a black vehicle fall face down. I was freaking out because it is something you would see in movies.,” she said.
Police have not identified the victim and are working to determine what caused the crash.