FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Crowley High School basketball team is just a few weeks into their individual workouts dealing with a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head Coach Tommy Brakel enters his 23rd season at the school and said he has never seen anything like this.

“Having to take a few steps back made us appreciate what we get to do that much more,” he said.

Before the players can take the court, they have to get their temperature checked.

And once they get some hand sanitizer, they head to the gym.

Maintaining social distancing by rotating through three different gyms is a little strange, but they’ll take it over not being together at all.

Senior forward Malik Clinton admits it’s “hard not seeing you friends, not seeing your brothers.”

The guys only handle one basketball apiece and they keep that same ball the whole time.

There’s no passing, no defense and no scrimmages, but it’s a start.

“We went from not having a gym to having a gym and being able to practice. Hope it keeps getting better,” said senior guard Remon Tuck.