DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty Dallas Police officer was assaulted after checking on a disturbance at an apartment complex.
It happened, Thursday, June 25 around 9:00 p.m. at Allure North Dallas Apartments at 4300 Horizon North Parkway.
The officer identified himself as a Dallas Police Officer and attempted to disperse a small crowd.
As the officer was walking away he was assaulted by multiple individuals and fell to the ground.
Police have not released any other details about the officer.
Anyone with information on possible suspects, please contact Detective Billings at 214-671-3083 or email at brewster.billings@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.