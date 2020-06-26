TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Since reopening her barbershop, Laleh Rezaie has required customers to wear masks, except when getting a shave or beard trim.

“As of today, I’m not offering that anymore,” she said Thursday.

With a new executive order by Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley taking effect Friday, Rezaie says she wanted to increase the precautions she’s taking.

“I would hate to be somewhere in the chain of causation for someone to get sick. That scares me the most,” she said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases have begun to surge again, many clients have canceled.

She also had one customer upset about wearing a face covering, who prompted her to frame a mask with the words “Good Vibes Only” near the entrance to her business.

Tarrant County business owners who spoke to CBS 11 News say they support the new mask requirement, even if customers don’t. While it may be a hassle, the alternatives, whether it’s being responsible for infections or being forced to close again, look far worse.

“If the masks help, even if there’s a chance, then we have to take that chance,” said Macy Moore, the owner of HopFusion brewery.

If he had to close down again, his business might not survive.

“I’ll do anything I can possibly do to prevent that from happening again. Because the second dip is really gonna take a lot of people out, a lot of people,” he said.

The mandate, he believes, will easier for customers to accept, when it’s coming from the county. But, he supports anything that will help keep his doors open.

“If it’s a face mask, I’ll wear three of ‘em. I don’t care what it takes,” he said.

