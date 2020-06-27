DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Denton is now requiring face masks inside businesses in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The city announced this order on Friday, and it went into effect at 11:59 p.m. that day. This came after Dallas and Tarrant counties issued similar orders in response to a surge in cases throughout the area.
In Denton, all businesses and nonprofits will also have five days to develop a health and safety policy that must be posted at or near their entrances.
As of Friday, there are 2,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 37 deaths. There has been no word if there will be a face mask ordinance for all of Denton County.
Denton’s order is expected to be in place until at least August 4.
The city of Red Oak in Ellis County also issued a face mask order for businesses and outdoor gatherings of over 100 people on Friday. This one will be in place until at least August 13.