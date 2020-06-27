MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in McKinney will be discussing on Monday a possible order of requiring face masks inside businesses, the city’s mayor said Saturday.

Mayor George Fuller wrote on Facebook, “I will be initiating a discussion Monday morning with city staff to mandate masks by our businesses. I believe this is the intelligent health measure, and I will do what I can to also keep more businesses from being shut down by our State.”

Fuller referenced Gov. Greg Abbott’s order on Friday that shut down bars for the second time during the pandemic as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants were also ordered to go back to a 50% limited capacity, down from 75%.

So far, Dallas and Tarrant counties and the cities of Denton and Red Oak (Ellis County) have issued requirements for face masks inside businesses.

In the Facebook post, Fuller urged residents to welcome a face mask ordinance in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“For those that do not believe masks do anything, I ask that you humble yourself and realize, you may actually not be correct. I implore you to be willing to do it for the safety of others. For those that will harshly criticize me, and accuse me of trying to take away your civil liberties, I ask that you give me grace, and realize I am not trying to be an authoritative dictator, I actually just care about our community and our businesses and I am following the preponderance of medical evidence,” he wrote.

As of Saturday morning, there are 2,532 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 42 deaths.