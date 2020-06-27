GALENA PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas mayor issued a curfew for her city on Friday in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Mayor Esmeralda Moya of Galena Park said the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will go into effect Saturday “until further notice” after Harris County’s COVID-19 public threat level went from “significant” to “severe.”
Harris County currently leads the state in total cases with 29,163 as of Saturday.
“It is crucial to continue to practice good hygiene, stay home as much as possible, avoid unnecessary trips, gatherings, and wear a face-covering at all times when you leave your home,” Moya said in her statement.
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order that shut down bars for the second time during the pandemic as the state sees a surge in new cases. Restaurants were also ordered to go back to a 50% limited capacity, down from 75%.
KTRK reports Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is fighting for authority to be able to issue another stay-at-home order.