BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in one Texas county received an emergency alert about COVID-19, urging them to stay home and avoid gatherings.
The alert was sent out to residents in Bexar County (San Antonio area) on Saturday as it reported a record-high 795 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 9,652.
The alert read: “STAY HOME. The COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly across Bexar County. Local hospitals are approaching capacity. Protect yourself and your family. Stay home except for essential activities, wear a face covering and avoid gathering with people outside your household. STAY SAFE.”
Julian Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, sent out a tweet about the alert he received and blasted Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump on their response to the virus.
Just got this text.
This is what happens when the Governor and President put politics over public health.
Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/YnvAh0txhD
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 28, 2020
Texas has seen a surge in new cases recently during the reopening process. However, Abbott halted any further reopening phases earlier this week.
On Friday, Abbott issued an order that shut down bars for the second time during the pandemic. Restaurants were also ordered to go back to a 50% limited capacity, down from 75%.