ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 12-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a vehicle being driven by her father after a fireworks show in Royse City on Saturday, police said.
Police said the incident happened Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Royse City High School football stadium after the city’s Celebrating Freedom event.
According to police, the child was riding her skateboard when she hit by a vehicle her father was driving. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the child and her family are from Klondike, Texas and were visiting friends in the area.
The incident is being investigated, but police said they believe it was a “tragic accident.”