NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Pilgrim’s Pride of Waco is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber.
According to a company press release, the problem was discovered after a customer reported finding rubber pieces in a bag of chicken breast nuggets.
The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the nuggets may be, “Contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material.”
The 4-pound bags of “Pilgrim’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Nuggets” were produced on May 6 and distributed to retailers in Texas, Arizona, Idaho, and Oregon.
The nuggets have a “Best-By” date of May 6, 2021 — a lot code of 0127 and establishment number “P-20728” printed on the package.
So far, there have been no confirmed reports of anyone being injured or having a medical reaction, but any consumer who has the product in their freezer is urged not to eat them. The USDA says the nuggets should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Pilgrim’s Pride at 800-321-1470.