DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas has been awarded a federal grant of more than $845,000 to strengthen operations and safety for Dallas Fire Rescue in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Senator John Cornyn, the funding was appropriated by the CARES Act and comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
The purpose of the grant is to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.
“Firefighters are on the front lines of keeping our communities safe, and they deserve every resource possible at their disposal,” Cornyn said.
DFR will use the grant money to purchase personal protective equipment and related supplies.
As of June 29 DFR reports a total of 46 firefighters and civilian employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of those, 25 have fully recovered and returned to work, and dozens of others are in quarantine for off-duty exposures.